KREMMLING, Colo. (KDVR) — The Kremmling Police Department says a wildland fire that started Monday afternoon was caused by a homemade bottle rocket.

The fire started around 2:40 p.m. just north of the West Grand District office, police said.

Crews quickly arrived on scene and were able to contain and extinguish the fire.

While investigating, Kremmling Fire determined the fire was caused by a homemade bottle rocket.

“This could have been much more serious if it wasn’t for quick thinking of local citizens. Everyone is safe and there is no threat of spreading,” Kremmling PD said.

Around two hours after the fire started, two juveniles suspected of starting the fire were apprehended, police said.