DENVER (KDVR) — Last Friday, FOX31 reported on a mother whose son was struck by a car, only to have her own car stolen from the same scene moments later. Now the family said their car has been found, but it was left damaged with drugs inside.

“We did take him into the doctor’s. We got X-rays. There was no fractures,” Cheinic Arapahoe said about her son’s injuries. The outcome was a blessing for Arapahoe and her family after her 16-year-old son was hit on his walk to school.

It happened at Federal Boulevard and Kentucky Avenue, in west Denver.

“They had recovered the car in Adams County,” Arapahoe said. “It was abandoned on some railroad tracks.”

‘The car was a total loss’

That abandoned car was stolen from the scene where Arapahoe’s son was just struck. It was found two days later.

“The car was a total loss,” Arapahoe said.

She took photos of the aftermath from when the car was stolen.

“The rim had holes in it,” Arapahoe said. “Tire was completely off of the left side, driver’s side, the wheel didn’t turn, the key’s still stuck in the ignition.”

“We found a crackpipe in there. We also found a sign, their homeless sign,” Arapahoe said. “‘Me and my girl are in need of a shower and food, we’re only 22 dollars short for a hotel.’ Something of that sort.”

This sign was among several items recovered from a stolen car that was found on train tracks in Adams County. (Credit: Cheinic Arapahoe)

With her son recovering, Arapahoe said the family is picking up the pieces of a holiday derailed by two very unfortunate events, including the cash and other belongings they lost when their car was stolen.

A fund was created to help the Arapahoe family.

“Fortunately, I was able to get a little bit of odds and ends and a turkey from a food bank, and I do have a family that we will be spending Thanksgiving with. But we usually have a Thanksgiving at home, and this year, we won’t be able to do that because he robbed us of that,” Arapahoe said of the car thief.