LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lakewood organization that specializes in helping the homeless population says they are seeing an increase in the number of people needing help.

Reverend James Fry is the executive director of Mean Street Ministry. Fry said they are seeing an additional 35 people a week seeking help.

“It’s a dramatic increase to see this on a weekly basis,” he said. “The increase is a little spooky.”

Fry said part of the reason is because of the increased emphasis from surrounding cities on breaking up homeless camps. Because of the increased demand, Mean Street Ministry is running low on goods.

“Right now, we’re short on beans, refried beans and pop-top stews,” Fry said.

They are welcoming donations of T-shirts, underwear, paper plates and cups and feminine hygiene products.

Mean Street Ministry is located at 1380 Ammons St. in Lakewood.