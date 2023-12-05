FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 crews got an up-close look at an encampment that filled a large drainage tunnel underneath a roadway in Fort Collins.

Fort Collins police say it was the largest of its kind that they have seen so far in the city. The encampment is located off to the side of another road and cannot be seen by most people passing by on the street.

When FOX31 visited the site Tuesday, there was debris inside the concrete structure. The news crew could see what looked like tarps had been set up to separate spaces.

The concrete waterway was filled with what police say were safety hazards. They included syringes, burn pits, propane tanks and gas heaters.

Downtown Fort Collins is about a mile and a half from the encampment.

Fort Collins HOPE team focuses on homelessness

The Fort Collins Police Department has established the Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement Team — HOPE Team for short — specifically to deal with the unhoused population.

“We’re trying to get people connected to the resources available. (That includes) long-term housing, shelter, help accessing a birth certificate or navigating the criminal justice system,” HOPE Team Sgt. Annie Hill said.

Fort Collins police say they make sure people living in targeted encampments are notified before they are cleared.

“There’s always ample warning that a cleanup may occur in that location, allowing them the opportunity to take any of their property with them,” said Brandon Barnes, public information officer with Fort Collins police.

It’s estimated that there were nearly 400 unhoused people in this city last year.

Officers believe at least five people were living in the drainage tunnel. FOX31 was told they were offered support services.