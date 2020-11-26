Homeless customer inspires Englewood restaurant to serve free Thanksgiving dinner

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Even as the restaurant industry struggles under indoor dining restrictions, 4G’s Mexican Restaurant in Englewood is chipping in to give back and give thanks for the holiday.

4G’s is best known for its friendly service, margaritas and Mexican cuisine. The family-run restaurant spent Wednesday cooking out of their comfort zone and serving up a traditional Thanksgiving meal instead.

“It all started with this customer named Randy,” server Maria Fonseca told FOX31.

Randy is a regular, often eating breakfast, lunch and dinner at 4G’s. He is also homeless and stays at the motel next door.

“He’s like, ‘Are we doing anything for Thanksgiving?’ And I was like, ‘No, we’re not. We’re actually going to be closed for the holiday,’” Fonseca said.

She says she promised to have a turkey dinner ready for Randy on Wednesday anyway, but couldn’t find one to buy him.

The staff decided to chip in and purchase the ingredients to cook a full Thanksgiving meal, including turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, salad, rolls and macaroni and cheese.

“We woke up at five o’clock this morning to get everything ready,” server Niccolle Trejo said.

They hand-delivered Randy the very first serving.

“It’s something I didn’t expect, but they’re so good to me,” Randall Adair told FOX31.

He explained the gesture felt “wonderful” because he hasn’t celebrated Thanksgiving since his wife died several years ago.

“I haven’t had a turkey dinner in many, many years,” he said.

Randy inspired 4G’s to cook up about 80 servings of Thanksgiving dinner. They handed all of them out for free to anyone who would otherwise be without a hot meal on the holiday.

“Everyone is struggling in a little different way, but here at 4G’s, we’re family and we always do whatever we need to do to help each other in any way and we’re all very loving and giving,” Trejo said.

4G’s is not immune to the tough times. Since indoor dining has been shut down, they are only making about 25 percent of their typical revenue.

“Even though business is slow, we’re grateful for the business that we do have. So why not help the community as well?” Trejo said.