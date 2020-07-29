Watch: Homeless camp cleanup underway at Civic Center Park in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol, along with the Denver Police Homeless Unit, are working to clean up the homeless encampments at Civic Center Park.

CSP said they are working with the Denver homeless outreach team to clear out people who are experiencing homelessness in the park.

CSP said they are notifying people they can voluntarily move out of the park. Some people will be bused out and given options.

The park is being cleaned to alleviate health concerns, rat problems, drug use, damage to the park and additional COVID-19 concerns.