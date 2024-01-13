DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures this weekend are especially hard to endure for people experiencing homelessness.

While some are staying warm by heading into a shelter, others are braving these below-zero temperatures.

Speaking to people who decided to stay out in the elements Saturday, FOX31 learned they either had a bad experience at a shelter or said their pets were not allowed inside.

“Bone chilly, it’s like so cold,” said Trena Rossman.

Warming up in front of a space heater next to her tent on Park Avenue, Rossman is preparing for another frigid night.

“Yes, I am worried about it because I’m homeless and helpless. I don’t have anything so what am I supposed to do?” asked Rossman.

She has been unhoused for five years and uses a wheelchair to get around. Her husband has to help her in and out of the tent, making it difficult to maneuver in below-zero temperatures.

“He has to do everything for me. I can’t do it,” she said.

She knows keeping warm with the propane she was given isn’t the safest option.

“I’ve been through three fires,” she said

She said the alternative of staying alive is worth the risk.

“Yeah I was offered resources, but I would have to give my dog away, and I’m not willing to give my dog away,” she said.

R.J. has been her companion and what she calls a service animal for nearly two decades.

“We lived in the trunk of a car, but we were warm, never like this. It’s hard to be out here,” said Rossman. “Now they are telling me in order for me to get out this kind of weather, I have to give up my dog, and she has to be adopted out. They’re not going to give her back to me. I’ve had her for almost 16 years and how are you going to tell me after 16 years to give up my dog?”

She said her biggest fear as the temperatures to continue to dip is freezing to death, and not waking up.

She said she is choosing to stay out in the elements, but knows she has options.

“I would rather stay out here with my dog than to give my dog away,” she said.

Denver city leaders tell FOX31 service animals are allowed in some of their shelters including Denver Navigation Campus and the former Best Western now known as ‘New Directions.’

Alternatively, Denver Animal Protection offers a safe haven program that provides 2-4 weeks of shelter for pets and families who experiencing homelessness during severe weather events. Participation in the program requires referrals from a caseworker.

FOX31 reached out to find out if there was any availability, but calls were not immediately returned.