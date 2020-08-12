Home invasion suspect fatally shot by Pueblo police

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo officers fatally shot a woman who broke into a home and then got into a confrontation with them Tuesday night, according to the police department.

Police said around 10:30 p.m., they got a call about a home invasion on West 15th Street near McMillian Street. The caller told police an armed woman went inside the home and threatened people inside.

When officers arrived, everyone except an older man had escaped. When the woman came out of the house, she refused to drop her gun, according to the police department. Officers shot and killed her after a confrontation, according to police.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

The three officers who fired their weapons are on routine paid leave. The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Team will investigate the shooting.