Home incarceration granted for Littleton man charged for alleged involvement in US Capitol riots

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A man charged for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the United States Capitol building was granted home incarceration on Monday morning during a court appearance.

Patrick Montgomery, 48, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Montgomery will be placed in home confinement with GPS monitoring. He is restricted to his home except to be equipped with GPS monitoring, medical necessities, court appearances, or other activities specifically approved by the court.

He is also not permitted to possess any weapons or firearms, nor is permitted to have them in his home. He is also prohibited from hunting.

According to police paperwork, Montgomery was identified from photos posted on Facebook that show him inside the Senate chambers. He is seen in those photos wearing the same clothing that he was seen wearing earlier in the day outside the building.

Montgomery, along with Coloradans Robert Gieswein, Glenn Wes Lee Croy and former Olympic swimmer Klete Keller are facing a number of charges and decades in prison if they’re convicted.

Jeffrey Sabol, the fifth defendant with Colorado ties, is facing eight federal charges and is still in jail.