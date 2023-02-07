EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A home in Evergreen was a total loss after a fire fully engulfed the structure Tuesday morning.

According to the Evergreen Fire/Rescue, crews were working a fully involved house fire in the 3800 block of Spring Valley Trail at around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The neighborhood is northwest of the Evergreen Golf Course and lake.

A house in Evergreen was a total loss following a fire that started early Tuesday morning. (Credit: Evergreen Fire/Rescue)

The home is nestled among lots of trees, so the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a LookoutAlert to notify residents living within a one-fourth radius of the fire.

FCPD said no one was home at the time of the fire. The home was unfortunately a total loss and crews worked to clean up hot spots throughout the morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.