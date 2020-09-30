Home improvement, roof repair contractor fraud spikes in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) – If you lost communication with your contractor, or are unhappy with repair work completed by a contractor, you’re probably not alone.

The District Attorney’s office located in the 18th judicial district is reporting an increased number of calls to their office about home improvement projects and hired contractors.

“While some problems cannot be anticipated, we believe that homeowners may have avoided financial losses and project delays if they had researched the business or contractor and taken some precautions,” said James Sorrells, Director of Consumer Fraud Protection.

Some complaints have come from organizations and businesses, but the majority have come from homeowners.

Sorrells said the most common form of fraud stems from roof repair. Homeowners either lose communication with their contractor or find problems with the repair work and cannot get ahold of the business to address the issue.

The most common red flags homeowners should keep in mind before signing with a contractor include.

Employees, subcontractors or suppliers inform you that they were not paid after you paid the contractor. Person requests a large initial payment prior to preparing drawings, plans, conducting a survey, conducting soil testing-erosion control or obtaining a permit. Person requests payment in cash or check made to individual, not a business.

Sorrells suggests getting bids from several contractors before making any final decisions or checking out the Better Business Bureau’s website to find credible contractors.

If you believe that you are the victim of a crime, file a police report immediately.