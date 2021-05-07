No residents home during Northglenn house fire

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — SkyFOX is over the scene of a structure fire on Ura Lane near 105th Place in Northglenn Friday morning.
North Metro Fire, Westminster Fire Department, Thorton Fire Department and Northglenn Police Department were on scene. SkyFOX images indicate the fire was concentrated in the back of the home, doing major damage to the deck and back roof.
The call came in around 10:30 a.m. North Metro Fire said no residents were inside the home at the time of the fire.
A dog died in the fire, according to a spokesperson for North Metro Fire.
Investigators are actively working to determine a cause.
This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.