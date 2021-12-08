Home dubbed ‘Little slice of Hell’ has been transformed: here’s how you can own it

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Back in June, a property plastered with graffiti and destruction dubbed the “little slice of hell” by a realtor sold for $580,000, according to Redfin.

Black spray paint with vulgar words and phrases covered walls of bedrooms, living areas, and even the kitchen. There was a freezer in the basement full of meat and the electricity had not been on in over a year.

Fast-forward four months and the home has been completely renovated and is ready to hit the market again on Thursday.

Sara Anderson, 719 Staging & Design

The home is located at 4525 Churchill Court in Colorado Springs. The property will be listed by Sarah McGarry with BHHS Synergy Realty Group.

The listing price of the home has not been announced yet.

Sara Anderson with 719 Staging & Design staged the home and has been sharing updates on Instagram.

If you’re interested in purchasing the home, contact McGarry at 719-201-8352.

Here’s the full gallery of “before” photos:

Credit: Mimi Foster

Credit: Mimi Foster

Credit: Mimi Foster

Credit: Mimi Foster

Credit: Mimi Foster

Credit: Mimi Foster

Credit: Mimi Foster

Credit: Mimi Foster