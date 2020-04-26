Holocaust survivor’s message during the Days of Remembrance

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday is last of this year’s Days of Remembrance, a time when people across America remember the nearly six million Jewish people who were murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

Jack Adler will never forget that time. He was born in Poland in 1929. About 10 years later, the Nazis invaded his hometown.

“That’s when hell broke loose,” Adler said. “I was in two ghetto’s in Poland and three concentration camps.”

The Nazi’s murdered all of Adler’s family, but he survived. He was on a death march out of the Dachau concentration camp when American soldiers freed him.

Adler now speaks about the Holocaust to people all around the world. He was supposed to be back in Dachau this week for the 75th anniversary of the liberation, but the coronavirus canceled his plans.

“I survived to tell the story for those whose voices are silent,” Adler said. “They would want the world to know what happens when we don’t silence the voices of hatred.”

Adler is disappointed that he still sees that hatred in the world today. Anti-Semitic reports in Colorado are near an all-time high.

Adler would also like to see the United Nations do more to stop hate and punish countries that don’t aggressively try to put an end to it.

“My message is don’t bite the bait that leads to hate,” Adler said. “Leaders of the world can do an awful lot to silence the voices of hate. Unfortunately, it’s not being done.”

“Mutual respect, guided by the golden rule, is the key to the survival of humanity”