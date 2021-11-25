Holiday travel season is underway

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 2 million people are expected to travel through Denver International Airport over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Whether traveling by plane, car or foot, Colorado is a hub for those looking to get the most out of the holidays by being with family and friends.

“Coming here to see my daughter is of course at the top of the list,” a traveler rushing through the airport told FOX31.

Find deals on end-of-year travel

Travel experts tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers that there are still good deals to be found for end-of-the-year travel, but travelers have to be flexible with departure and return dates and check other destinations that may be available.

Many mountain destinations are offering deals on ski passes and lodging, but most reservations made at reduced prices must be made online first.

Those headed to Denver’s beautiful downtown holiday events should be prepared to pay for parking.

Using RTD trains and buses or rideshare services like Uber or Lyft are advised, but rideshare options may come with surge charges during big events or on holidays like New Year’s Eve.

Regardless of how you travel, be prepared with masks and hand sanitizer and note local COVID-19 public health guidelines, which businesses are required to follow.