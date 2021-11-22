Holiday travel: Problem Solvers test journey from Pikes Peak shuttle lot to terminal

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 2 million travelers are expected to pass through Denver International Airport over the Thanksgiving holiday travel surge.

Airport officials have reopened the massive Pikes Peak shuttle parking lot to accommodate the extra demand. The Pikes Peak lot was closed for months because it wasn’t needed during the pandemic. But times have changed. DIA is bracing for an even larger Thanksgiving travel crowd than it saw in 2019, prior to pandemic restrictions.

The airport closed the east economy lot to funnel more shuttles to the far-and-away Pikes Peak lot that costs drivers $8 a day.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers timed the wait between six shuttles late Monday afternoon into the early evening. The first wait was nearly seven minutes. After that, the waits were anywhere from 90 seconds to five minutes between shuttles. Once on board, it took just a bit more than 15 minutes to arrive at the terminal.

Accounting for the time it takes to park, walk to a stop, and any unexpected delays— airport officials advise 45 minutes for the shuttle lot option to ensure travelers are at the airport two hours before a domestic flight.

Security lines Monday evening appeared to be average length.

The airport said there will be anywhere from 89 to 95 shuttle drivers working each day through the rest of Thanksgiving week to get people to and from the terminal.