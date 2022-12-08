DENVER (KDVR) — The holidays are here, and if you are thinking about spreading some Christmas cheer by gifting a few extra bucks to say “thank you” to those who have helped you throughout the year, we have some advice.

A new holiday tipping survey by Bankrate showed that 54% of all adults in the United States say they are likely to give higher-than-normal tips around the holidays to service industry employees.

“If you have a regular service provider that helps you throughout the year – perhaps a dedicated housekeeper or a hair stylist you really love – it could be customary to give a holiday tip equal to the cost of one service,” said Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst for Bankrate. “For others, such as a mail carrier, trash collector or your child’s teacher, our data indicate that giving around $20 could be appropriate.”

Tipping guide

There are a variety of recommendations for tipping during the holidays. Bottom line: give what you are comfortable giving.

Here is a look at some tipping suggestions for 2022 from Care.com.

PERSON SUGGESTED TIP OR GIFT VALUE Au Pair 1-2 week’s pay and a small gift from your kids Babysitter Average day/evening pay for regular sitters and a small gift from your kids Barber Cost of 1 session Bartender $20-$40 for someone you see regularly Building Porter / Janitor $25-$100, depending on involvement Building Superintendent $100-200, depending on involvement Cleaning Company Cost of 1 session or a small gift, if you see the same people regularly Cobbler Don’t tip Coffee Shop Barista $20 for someone you see regularly Contractor Don’t tip Country Club Staff $50 for someone you see regularly Day Care or Child Care Center Staff Small gifts from your kids in the $10-$30 range Dentist Don’t tip Doctor Don’t tip Dog Day Care 10-20% of your pet’s stay Dog Walker Cost of 1 session or 1 week’s pay Doorman $25-$100 depending on involvement Driver / Limo Service $20-$50 or 20% of monthly bill Dry Cleaner $10-20 gift card or homemade goods Elevator Operator $10-$40, depending on involvement Errand Runner $50 to 1 week’s pay, depending on how often you use Fitness Instructor Cost of 1 session or a small gift Food Delivery Person $20-$30 for someone you see regularly Garbage Collector $10-$30 per person Gardener / Landscaper $25-50 Gas Station Attendant $10-$20 for someone you see regularly Groomer Cost of 1 session Hairdresser or Colorist Cost of 1 session Handyman / Handyperson $25-50 House Cleaner Cost of 1 session for regular cleaner; small gift for infrequent service Housekeeper Cost of 1 session and a small gift Kennel Staff Handmade or baked goods Kids’ Activities Instructor Small gift from your kids Kids’ Coach (Athletics) Small gift from your kids Live-In Help (housekeeper, senior care aide, nanny, chef, etc.) 1-2 week’s pay Mail carrier Non-cash gifts under $20 Massage Therapist Cost of 1 session Mother’s Helper Average day’s pay for regular helper and a small gift from your kids Nail Tech / Manicurist Cost of 1 session Nanny 1-2 week’s pay and a gift from your kids Newspaper Carrier $10-$30 Nurse (in-home nurse, private nurse) Edible goodies with a handwritten note Nursing Home or Assisted Living Community Staff Homemade gift Package Delivery Person Small, non-cash gift Parking Garage Attendant $10-$20 for someone you see regularly Personal Assistant $50 to 1 week’s pay Personal Chef 1-2 week’s pay or cost of one session, depending on frequency Personal Trainer Cost of 1 session Pet Day Care Staff Handmade gift or baked goods Pet Sitter $20-50 Pet Trainer Cost of 1 session Physical Therapist Don’t tip Pool Cleaner $25-50 Postal Worker / Mail Carrier Food, such as baked goods, or non-cash gift worth less than $20 School Bus Driver Small, non-cash gift Senior Care Aide $50 to 1 week’s pay Snow Remover / Shoveler Cost of 1 session Tailor Don’t tip Teacher $25 gift card and/or small gift from your kids Teacher’s Aide / Assistant Small gift from your kids Tutor Cost of 1 session and small gift from your child, depending on frequency Veterinarian Don’t tip Waiter / Waitress $20-$40 for someone you see regularly Care.com tipping guide for 2022

United States Postal Service

Have you been keeping your post office busy? If you’re thinking about tipping your mailman, there are certain rules you must follow.

According to the United States Postal Service, mailman are allowed to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas. However, cash and cash equivalents, like checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash, must never be accepted in any amount.

USPS said that no employee may accept more than $50 worth of gifts from any one customer in any one calendar year period.