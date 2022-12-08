DENVER (KDVR) — The holidays are here, and if you are thinking about spreading some Christmas cheer by gifting a few extra bucks to say “thank you” to those who have helped you throughout the year, we have some advice.
A new holiday tipping survey by Bankrate showed that 54% of all adults in the United States say they are likely to give higher-than-normal tips around the holidays to service industry employees.
“If you have a regular service provider that helps you throughout the year – perhaps a dedicated housekeeper or a hair stylist you really love – it could be customary to give a holiday tip equal to the cost of one service,” said Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst for Bankrate. “For others, such as a mail carrier, trash collector or your child’s teacher, our data indicate that giving around $20 could be appropriate.”
Tipping guide
There are a variety of recommendations for tipping during the holidays. Bottom line: give what you are comfortable giving.
Here is a look at some tipping suggestions for 2022 from Care.com.
|PERSON
|SUGGESTED TIP OR GIFT VALUE
|Au Pair
|1-2 week’s pay and a small gift from your kids
|Babysitter
|Average day/evening pay for regular sitters and a small gift from your kids
|Barber
|Cost of 1 session
|Bartender
|$20-$40 for someone you see regularly
|Building Porter / Janitor
|$25-$100, depending on involvement
|Building Superintendent
|$100-200, depending on involvement
|Cleaning Company
|Cost of 1 session or a small gift, if you see the same people regularly
|Cobbler
|Don’t tip
|Coffee Shop Barista
|$20 for someone you see regularly
|Contractor
|Don’t tip
|Country Club Staff
|$50 for someone you see regularly
|Day Care or Child Care Center Staff
|Small gifts from your kids in the $10-$30 range
|Dentist
|Don’t tip
|Doctor
|Don’t tip
|Dog Day Care
|10-20% of your pet’s stay
|Dog Walker
|Cost of 1 session or 1 week’s pay
|Doorman
|$25-$100 depending on involvement
|Driver / Limo Service
|$20-$50 or 20% of monthly bill
|Dry Cleaner
|$10-20 gift card or homemade goods
|Elevator Operator
|$10-$40, depending on involvement
|Errand Runner
|$50 to 1 week’s pay, depending on how often you use
|Fitness Instructor
|Cost of 1 session or a small gift
|Food Delivery Person
|$20-$30 for someone you see regularly
|Garbage Collector
|$10-$30 per person
|Gardener / Landscaper
|$25-50
|Gas Station Attendant
|$10-$20 for someone you see regularly
|Groomer
|Cost of 1 session
|Hairdresser or Colorist
|Cost of 1 session
|Handyman / Handyperson
|$25-50
|House Cleaner
|Cost of 1 session for regular cleaner; small gift for infrequent service
|Housekeeper
|Cost of 1 session and a small gift
|Kennel Staff
|Handmade or baked goods
|Kids’ Activities Instructor
|Small gift from your kids
|Kids’ Coach (Athletics)
|Small gift from your kids
|Live-In Help (housekeeper, senior care aide, nanny, chef, etc.)
|1-2 week’s pay
|Mail carrier
|Non-cash gifts under $20
|Massage Therapist
|Cost of 1 session
|Mother’s Helper
|Average day’s pay for regular helper and a small gift from your kids
|Nail Tech / Manicurist
|Cost of 1 session
|Nanny
|1-2 week’s pay and a gift from your kids
|Newspaper Carrier
|$10-$30
|Nurse (in-home nurse, private nurse)
|Edible goodies with a handwritten note
|Nursing Home or Assisted Living Community Staff
|Homemade gift
|Package Delivery Person
|Small, non-cash gift
|Parking Garage Attendant
|$10-$20 for someone you see regularly
|Personal Assistant
|$50 to 1 week’s pay
|Personal Chef
|1-2 week’s pay or cost of one session, depending on frequency
|Personal Trainer
|Cost of 1 session
|Pet Day Care Staff
|Handmade gift or baked goods
|Pet Sitter
|$20-50
|Pet Trainer
|Cost of 1 session
|Physical Therapist
|Don’t tip
|Pool Cleaner
|$25-50
|Postal Worker / Mail Carrier
|Food, such as baked goods, or non-cash gift worth less than $20
|School Bus Driver
|Small, non-cash gift
|Senior Care Aide
|$50 to 1 week’s pay
|Snow Remover / Shoveler
|Cost of 1 session
|Tailor
|Don’t tip
|Teacher
|$25 gift card and/or small gift from your kids
|Teacher’s Aide / Assistant
|Small gift from your kids
|Tutor
|Cost of 1 session and small gift from your child, depending on frequency
|Veterinarian
|Don’t tip
|Waiter / Waitress
|$20-$40 for someone you see regularly
United States Postal Service
Have you been keeping your post office busy? If you’re thinking about tipping your mailman, there are certain rules you must follow.
According to the United States Postal Service, mailman are allowed to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas. However, cash and cash equivalents, like checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash, must never be accepted in any amount.
USPS said that no employee may accept more than $50 worth of gifts from any one customer in any one calendar year period.