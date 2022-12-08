DENVER (KDVR) — The holidays are here, and if you are thinking about spreading some Christmas cheer by gifting a few extra bucks to say “thank you” to those who have helped you throughout the year, we have some advice.

A new holiday tipping survey by Bankrate showed that 54% of all adults in the United States say they are likely to give higher-than-normal tips around the holidays to service industry employees.

“If you have a regular service provider that helps you throughout the year – perhaps a dedicated housekeeper or a hair stylist you really love – it could be customary to give a holiday tip equal to the cost of one service,” said Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst for Bankrate. “For others, such as a mail carrier, trash collector or your child’s teacher, our data indicate that giving around $20 could be appropriate.”

Tipping guide

There are a variety of recommendations for tipping during the holidays. Bottom line: give what you are comfortable giving.

Here is a look at some tipping suggestions for 2022 from Care.com.

PERSONSUGGESTED TIP OR GIFT VALUE
Au Pair1-2 week’s pay and a small gift from your kids
BabysitterAverage day/evening pay for regular sitters and a small gift from your kids
BarberCost of 1 session
Bartender$20-$40 for someone you see regularly
Building Porter / Janitor$25-$100, depending on involvement
Building Superintendent$100-200, depending on involvement
Cleaning CompanyCost of 1 session or a small gift, if you see the same people regularly
CobblerDon’t tip
Coffee Shop Barista$20 for someone you see regularly
ContractorDon’t tip
Country Club Staff$50 for someone you see regularly
Day Care or Child Care Center StaffSmall gifts from your kids in the $10-$30 range
DentistDon’t tip
DoctorDon’t tip
Dog Day Care10-20% of your pet’s stay
Dog WalkerCost of 1 session or 1 week’s pay
Doorman$25-$100 depending on involvement
Driver / Limo Service$20-$50 or 20% of monthly bill
Dry Cleaner$10-20 gift card or homemade goods
Elevator Operator$10-$40, depending on involvement
Errand Runner$50 to 1 week’s pay, depending on how often you use
Fitness InstructorCost of 1 session or a small gift
Food Delivery Person$20-$30 for someone you see regularly
Garbage Collector$10-$30 per person
Gardener / Landscaper$25-50
Gas Station Attendant$10-$20 for someone you see regularly
GroomerCost of 1 session
Hairdresser or ColoristCost of 1 session
Handyman / Handyperson$25-50
House CleanerCost of 1 session for regular cleaner; small gift for infrequent service
HousekeeperCost of 1 session and a small gift
Kennel StaffHandmade or baked goods
Kids’ Activities InstructorSmall gift from your kids
Kids’ Coach (Athletics)Small gift from your kids
Live-In Help (housekeeper, senior care aide, nanny, chef, etc.)1-2 week’s pay
Mail carrierNon-cash gifts under $20
Massage TherapistCost of 1 session
Mother’s HelperAverage day’s pay for regular helper and a small gift from your kids
Nail Tech / ManicuristCost of 1 session
Nanny1-2 week’s pay and a gift from your kids
Newspaper Carrier$10-$30
Nurse (in-home nurse, private nurse)Edible goodies with a handwritten note
Nursing Home or Assisted Living Community StaffHomemade gift
Package Delivery PersonSmall, non-cash gift
Parking Garage Attendant$10-$20 for someone you see regularly
Personal Assistant$50 to 1 week’s pay
Personal Chef1-2 week’s pay or cost of one session, depending on frequency
Personal TrainerCost of 1 session
Pet Day Care StaffHandmade gift or baked goods
Pet Sitter$20-50
Pet TrainerCost of 1 session
Physical TherapistDon’t tip
Pool Cleaner$25-50
Postal Worker / Mail CarrierFood, such as baked goods, or non-cash gift worth less than $20
School Bus DriverSmall, non-cash gift
Senior Care Aide$50 to 1 week’s pay
Snow Remover / ShovelerCost of 1 session
TailorDon’t tip
Teacher$25 gift card and/or small gift from your kids
Teacher’s Aide / AssistantSmall gift from your kids
TutorCost of 1 session and small gift from your child, depending on frequency
VeterinarianDon’t tip
Waiter / Waitress$20-$40 for someone you see regularly
Care.com tipping guide for 2022

United States Postal Service

Have you been keeping your post office busy? If you’re thinking about tipping your mailman, there are certain rules you must follow.

According to the United States Postal Service, mailman are allowed to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas. However, cash and cash equivalents, like checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash, must never be accepted in any amount.

USPS said that no employee may accept more than $50 worth of gifts from any one customer in any one calendar year period.