DENVER (KDVR) — With November coming to a close, the winter festivities are just getting started. Holiday pop-up bars are starting to open throughout Denver.

From string lights across the ceilings to Christmas-themed drinks, enjoy December with these holiday bars that are only here for a limited time.

NOEL holiday pop-up bar (Courtesy of Noel)

Ay Papi holiday pop-up bar (Courtesy of Ay Papi)

Ay Papi holiday pop-up bar (Courtesy of Ay Papi)

NOEL holiday pop-up bar (Courtesy of Noel)

NOEL holiday pop-up bar (Courtesy of Noel)

NOEL holiday pop-up bar (Courtesy of Noel)

Holiday pop-up bars:

Miracle at Union Station – Open until Dec. 29

Holiday decor and seasonal drinks are inside Union Station. Amidst the holiday spirit, there is a designated Hanukkah table for those who don’t celebrate Christmas.

Adrift keeps its laidback, tropical demeanor while making the bar Christmas-themed. The bar is what Santa would look like taking a vacation, Christmas hats and tropical shirts. Adrift is open year-round but the decorations are only up through Dec. 30.

The halls are decked with trees, bows, tinsel and trees while the bar is filled with elves, presents and a Christmas cocktail menu. Catch this pop-up bar before it goes out of season on Dec. 30.

My Neighbor Felix is open year-round, but it’s transformed into a winter wonderland until Jan. 8. The establishment is filled with holiday lights and seasonal drinks.

Classic holiday drinks are available in alcoholic or non-alcoholic forms at the decorated lounge in Cherry Creek North. It’s open until Christmas Eve, make sure you book a reservation before heading over.

NOEL has seasonal events up until Dec. 29. You can participate in karaoke, attend a wreath-making workshop or try out its Paint N’ Sip. All activities come with festive drinks like “Up to Snow Good” and “Resting Grinch Face.”

The pop-up is only open for the month of December. There are events like karaoke and themed skate days at McGregor Skate. Try out drinks like “The Polar Espresso” or “Mrs. Claus’ Martini.”

This immersive experience opens up on Dec. 2 and goes through Dec. 23. You can choose your experience: Naughty or nice. Enjoy the performance while sipping on seasonal drinks.

These cocktails keep the summertime vibe going by celebrating the holidays with drinks like the “North Pole Bowl” which comes with Martinique, Jamaican rums, black tea, thrice-spiced honey, lime and vanilla syrup.

Walk in and experience the walls covered in wrapping paper, Christmas trees and holiday lights. This spot is open year-round but it’s one of the Miracle pop-up locations in Denver, which only last for the season.

If you love Christmas but hate the winter, this bar is for you. Reserve a spot at Sippin’ Santa and try out the tiki-themed holiday drinks. You have until the day after Christmas to check this bar out.

Almost all of the pop-up bars are already open. Expect walls covered from floor to ceiling in wrapping paper, warm winter drinks and holiday cheer.