DENVER (KDVR) — The holiday season is here and if you are looking for some Christmas cheer, there are several pop-up events happening across the Denver metro area.

Here is a look at holiday bars across the Denver metro area:

Big Holiday Energy- Call to Arms Brewing Company- Denver

Hell or High Water Tiki- Holiday Tiki Bar- Denver– Dec. 2 – 31

Krampus Room- The Electric Cure- Denver– Dec. 2 – 31

Miracle at Union Station- Denver– Terminal Bar- Nov. 23 – Dec. 30

Miracle on 7- Estes Park– Cousin Pat’s Pub & Grill- Nov. 21 – Dec. 31

Miracle at the Eddy- Golden– The Eddy Taproom & Hotel- Nov. 23 – Dec. 30

Miracle at the Rogue- Greenwood Village– The Rogue Wine Bar & Patio- Nov. 22 – Dec. 30

Miracle on Main Street- Louisville– /por/ Wine House- Louisville- Nov. 22 – Dec. 24

NOEL- Arvada– The Bluegrass Coffee and Bourbon Bar- Dec. 1 – Dec. 30

Sippin’ Santa- Arvada– The Arvada Tavern- Nov. 22 – Dec. 31

Tinseltown: Nightmare Before Xmas- Zeppelin Station- Denver– Nov. 30 – Dec. 30

We also have a full list of holiday events across the state taking place from December through January.

