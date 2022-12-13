DENVER (KDVR) — When the wives of some of the top names in Denver sports come together, big things can happen.

This was the idea Barb Paton, wife of Broncos general manager George Paton, had when she moved to the Mile High City. After a few calls to the other GM wives around town, the Holiday Huddle was born.

After finding out the kids at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver had not had a holiday party since 2019, their mission was clear. Since then, the Holiday Huddle has been busy raising money to throw these special celebrations at all 20 Denver locations.

If you would like to contribute to the effort, you can donate to the Holiday Huddle here.

A small part in ensuring these kids can have a brighter holiday this year.