DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit or find something fun to do this weekend, we have you covered. From seeing lights to holiday celebrations and even ice skating, there is something for everyone.

Weather-wise, expect a cool day Saturday in Denver as highs hit the middle 40s. Sunny skies are here for most the weekend with extra clouds on Sunday. Highs will be mild in the low 50s on Sunday

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.