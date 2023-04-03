JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Hogback Fire, which burned through roughly 1,518 acres of land, has been 100% contained, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

The fire sparked on March 31 just off Interstate 70 in the afternoon and was burning along the hogback just north of Morrison. The fire was close enough to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for the venue to postpone the show headlined by Dabin scheduled for that evening.

However, that was not the only fire in the state. A brush fire in Aurora north of Parker Road and Chambers Road caused an evacuation from the Pioneer Hills neighborhood. The fire was contained at 3 acres.

West Metro Fire announced Monday afternoon the Hogback Fire is 100% contained. Credit: West Metro Fire Rescue 4/3/2023

West Metro Fire announced Monday afternoon the Hogback Fire is 100% contained. Credit: West Metro Fire Rescue 4/3/2023

West Metro Fire announced Monday afternoon the Hogback Fire is 100% contained. Credit: West Metro Fire Rescue 4/3/2023

After two days of mop-up and assessing the fire perimeter and interior, West Metro Fire announced the fire was 100% contained.

West Metro Fire warned the area is under high fire danger due to gusty winds.