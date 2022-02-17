Hockey player urges blood donations after losing leg

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Dennis Borland is quick to tell you: If he’s not with his family, he’s probably on his motorcycle or at the rink.

The Johnstown man fell in love with hockey as an adult and frequently plays at the Edora Pool Ice Center in Fort Collins.

July 20, 2019, started out like any other day, with Borland hopping on his motorcycle following some pickup hockey.

“The plan was to go home, pick my wife up, and ride Trail Ridge that day,” he said.

That didn’t happen that day. Borland was nearly home on Highway 60 when a driver turned in front of him, throwing him 70 feet down the road.

“I don’t remember the impact and rolling across the highway, but I do remember thinking it’s time to wake up, I need to wake up, this needs to be over, I need to wake up,” he said. “And I didn’t wake up.”

A passerby was able to put a tourniquet on Borland’s leg before he was rushed to UCHealth’s Medical Center of the Rockies.

Borland said doctors performed multiple life-saving surgeries, including non-stop blood transfusions.

“I got a lot of blood,” he said. “My entire body, plus some.”

Borland credits his survival to that blood, which came from the Garth Englund Blood Center, which supplies multiple UCHealth facilities in Northern Colorado.

“Some of our trauma situations that the hospital’s see, could use 10, 20 or 30 units,” said Anna Johnson, the blood center’s manager. “And that’s 10, 20 or 30 visits from various donors throughout the community.”



Johnson said they’re lucky to have such reliable donors.

Earlier this year, the Red Cross announced its first-ever blood crisis, citing a 10% drop in donations nationwide.

“Blood is a resource that expires, and it’s something that’s used often,” Johnson said. “You have the potential to save at least one person with each blood donation, and that’s really meaningful, especially for that stranger that you’re benefitting.”

Borland is hoping his survival story can convince others to donate as he turns his attention to his next goal: Learning to skate again.

Borland’s left leg was amputated following the crash, but that hasn’t stopped him from lacing up a skate onto his prosthetic leg.

“You just have to move forward,” Borland said. “I can’t change anything that happened a minute ago. The only thing I can change is something that’s going to happen a minute from now.”