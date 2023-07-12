DENVER (KDVR) — When an HOA complained about noise from a group of Aurora teens, a police officer showed up. But as the police department tells it, the encounter ended not with a confrontation but in a game of basketball.

The officer was part of Aurora’s Community Relations Section, which a department spokesperson described Wednesday as “the bridge between the community and the police department.”

“They’re tuned in to the voice of the community and what’s happening in Aurora,” public information officer Sydney Edwards said. “They will plan events, act as the liaisons between community leaders and the department, and listen to concerns from the public — concerns that our CRS officers may be able to resolve.”

The team has two officers, one lieutenant and two civilian staff members. During the summer, three school resource officers also join the team.

It’s expanding, too. The team will bring one detective and two new civilian professional staff members to the unit, Edwards said.

Aurora Community Relations Officer Matt Alcorta plays a game of pick-up basketball with a group of teens. (Credit: Aurora Police Department)

#LetThemHoop, police say

In the incident last Thursday, a homeowner’s association had complained to both police and their local city councilperson about a group of teens making noise.

Community Relations Officer Matt Alcorta took the call, where he found the teens shooting hoops in the street, according to the account from police.

“Rather than issue them a reprimand or a lecture, Alcorta moved the basketball hoop out of the street, tightened up his kicks and jumped in for a quick game of pick-up,” the department tweeted on Wednesday, adding hashtags like #RelationalPolicing, #CommunityCommitment and #LetThemHoop.

Police declined to release exactly where this happened, so as not to put the teens and the HOA “on blast,” Edwards said. But they used the encounter as a teaching moment.

“There are many valuable lessons to be learned on the basketball court, such as sportsmanship, teamwork, and fair play, as well as how to win with grace and lose with dignity,” the department said. “These are lessons that will carry these kids far in life and while some might find the game noisy, we’re happy to see kids spending their free time playing outside with their friends.”