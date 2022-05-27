DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands of Americans will hit the road this weekend for Memorial Day weekend. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.59 as of Friday morning.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $4.23. A year ago, the average for a regular gallon of fuel was $3.11.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Costco– Parker: $3.87
- Costco– Superior: $3.89
- Sam’s Club-Aurora Parkway- Aurora: $3.89
- Boulder Gas– Boulder: $3.89
- Gasamat– Longmont: $3.89
- Costco– Thornton- $3.92
- Sam’s Club– Abilene Street- Aurora: $3.92
- Sam’s Club- Castle Rock: $3.93
- Costco– Aurora: $3.94
- C Stop- Greeley: $3.96
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.87.