DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands of Americans will hit the road this weekend for Memorial Day weekend. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.59 as of Friday morning.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $4.23. A year ago, the average for a regular gallon of fuel was $3.11.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.87.