DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands of Americans will hit the road this weekend for Memorial Day weekend. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.59 as of Friday morning.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $4.23. A year ago, the average for a regular gallon of fuel was $3.11.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Costco– Parker: $3.87
  2. Costco– Superior: $3.89
  3. Sam’s Club-Aurora Parkway- Aurora: $3.89
  4. Boulder Gas– Boulder: $3.89
  5. Gasamat– Longmont: $3.89
  6. Costco– Thornton- $3.92
  7. Sam’s Club– Abilene Street- Aurora: $3.92
  8. Sam’s Club- Castle Rock: $3.93
  9. Costco– Aurora: $3.94
  10. C Stop- Greeley: $3.96

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.87.