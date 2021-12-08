8-year-old girl struck by SUV while crossing Lowell Boulevard

DENVER (KDVR) — An 8-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle that took off after the incident on Tuesday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened at 3:40 p.m. at 53rd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard. She was transported to Denver Health with moderate-to-serious injuries.

A brown 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with Colorado plate AZQ027 is suspected in the crash but neither the vehicle nor driver have been located.

A teacher at the girl’s school started a GoFundMe page for her and her family. The post says the girl was hit while walking home from Ricardo Flores Magón Academy.

The teacher posted on the page: “Sadly the driver did not stop leaving their single mom with all financial responsibilities,” Dawn Wimmer said. “As many of us know times are tough as we recuperate from COVID, this is especially true for this family. Any donations given would be appreciated and a great help.”

Anyone with information is asked to call ACSO dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case #1D213846.