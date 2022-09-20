Suspect taken into custody with fallen deputy’s cuffs (Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a hit-and–run crash that claimed the life of a deputy.

The suspect, identified as Norberto Garcia-Gonzales, was arrested on Tuesday night in Fort Collins thanks to numerous tips provided by the public.

He was taken into custody with fallen Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz‘s handcuffs.

Hein-Nutz was riding her personal motorcycle to work at the Weld County Jail when the crash happened. She was pronounced dead following the crash.

The sheriff’s office said Garcia-Gonzales left the scene of the crash Sunday.

Deputies said Garcia-Gonzales had falsified documents and is residing in the United States illegally. Fingerprints were used to verify Garcia-Gonzales’ real identity and real passport.

Colorado State Patrol is leading the investigation into the circumstances of the crash, assisted by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is urged to call CSP investigators at 303-239-4501.