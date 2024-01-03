DENVER (KDVR) — Investigators are working to identify a hit-and-run ski biker who collided with a man and his daughter at Keystone, leaving the father hospitalized in critical condition.

It happened Tuesday around 12:30-12:45 p.m. at the bottom of the Bergman Bowl, near the intersection of the Blackjack and Prospector ski trails.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office described what happened in the collision.

“As the father and daughter were exiting the Blackjack run, an unidentified male on a ski bike descended from behind and collided with the daughter, causing her to fall to the ground and sustain injuries,” the sheriff’s office said in a Wednesday release. “Subsequently, the same male then collided with the father, who was just ahead of the daughter.”

While the daughter was treated for injuries and released, her father remains at a Denver-area hospital. Both were visiting from California.

Investigators say they do not have a physical description of the male, his clothing or his ski bike and are asking for the public’s help. Any witnesses or anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Summit County 911 Center at 970-668-8600.

Colorado rules for skiers and snowboarders

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons reminded winter sports enthusiasts of the Colorado rules designed to keep everyone safe on the slopes. These include the Colorado Ski Safety Act and Your Responsibility Code.

“The law specifically states that no skier involved in a collision with another skier or person in which an injury results shall leave the vicinity of the collision before giving his or her name and current address to an employee of the ski area operator or a member of the ski patrol, except for the purpose of securing aid for a person injured in the collision; in which event the person so leaving the scene of the collision shall give his or her name and current address after securing such aid. Neither of which occurred in this instance,” FitzSimons said in a statement.

The investigation into the crash at Keystone is ongoing.