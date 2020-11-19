Hit-and-run of bicyclist results in serious injury, police searching for suspect

DENVER (KDVR) — A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a truck on Nov. 17 at the intersection of Dahlia Street and Florida Avenue. Police say the truck had a flatbed trailer full of lumber attached to it.

The bicyclist was waiting on the northwest corner of the intersection around 5:30 p.m., according to officials. The driver of the truck was traveling southbound on Dahlia Street and made a right turn onto Florida Avenue.

The truck struck the bicyclist and the driver continued on westbound Florida Avenue without stopping.

Please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 with any information.