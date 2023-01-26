Police are searching for a large SUV that allegedly hit a pedestrian on Peoria.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers are investigating a hit-and-run crash near Peoria Street and 17th Avenue at around 6 a.m. Thursday. The area is west of the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

The hit-and-run was between an SUV and a pedestrian. According to APD, the pedestrian, an older man, was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At around 10 a.m., APD confirmed the man had died from his injuries.

The suspected vehicle, a large SUV, was located but the driver has not been identified.

All lanes of Peoria between Montview and 17th were closed while officers investigated, but was reopened around 10 a.m.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.