DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is looking for information that will identify the driver and car involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on East Albrook Drive and North Peoria Street.

According to police, the collision happened on April 2 at 10:14 p.m. when an unknown driver was traveling eastbound and struck a pedestrian who was crossing on Albrook Drive. The driver fled the scene and did not stop to check on the victim or leave any of the information required by law.

The victim suffered serious injuries after being struck.

Police believe the suspect’s car may have moderate to minor damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the $2,000 reward.