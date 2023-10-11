Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect the correct day of the crash.

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a 5-year-old boy on a bicycle in Longmont.

It happened around 3:36 p.m. Saturday at 14th Avenue and Frontier Street.

Witnesses described the truck as a newer model black Ford F-150 dual cab with chrome/silver bumpers, according to Longmont Public Safety. Damage to the truck is unknown, but the collision would have been at the front passenger corner or side.

The driver was described as a light-skinned Hispanic male wearing a cupped ball cap.

Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver of this truck that crashed into a 5-year-old boy on a bicycle in Longmont. (Credit: Longmont Public Safety)

The driver was traveling westbound on 14th Avenue when he hit the boy as he rode out of an alley at 14th and Frontier Street, according to police.

The boy was hospitalized with injuries from the crash.

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses or those who may have video from the area at that time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Longmont Police Officer Chrystie Wheeler at 303-774-4300 x3383 or by email at chrystie.wheeler@longmontcolorado.gov and reference Longmont Police Report 23-9235.