Hit-and-run driver strikes pedestrian, then police car in downtown Denver

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian and a patrol car before leaving the scene Saturday morning.

According to DPD, the driver struck the pedestrian near Broadway and 14th Avenue. The driver then hit a police car near 14th and Delaware Street, which is next to DPD’s headquarters.

The police vehicle was parked and had at least one person inside.

“Parties are being medically evaluated,” DPD said.

An investigation is underway. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect vehicle.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.