Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills pedestrian in southwest Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in southwest Denver Friday night before leaving the scene.
According to the Denver Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred near Morrison Road and West Kentucky Avenue in the Westwood neighborhood.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not yet have a description of the driver or the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as authorities release more information.