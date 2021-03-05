Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills pedestrian in southwest Denver

The scene of a deadly hit-and-run in southwest Denver on March 5, 2021. Credit: KDVR

DENVER (KDVR) — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in southwest Denver Friday night before leaving the scene.

According to the Denver Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred near Morrison Road and West Kentucky Avenue in the Westwood neighborhood.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not yet have a description of the driver or the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as authorities release more information.