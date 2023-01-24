AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say a hit-and-run driver is on the run after he crashed into two people at an Aurora bus stop, pinning them between the car and the bus stop shelter.

The suspect was described as a Black male in a hoodie who was last seen running south from the bus stop at East Colfax Avenue and Moline Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Hit-and-run crash at Aurora bus stop at East Colfax Avenue and Moline Street (Credit: Aurora Fire Rescue) Hit-and-run crash at Aurora bus stop at East Colfax Avenue and Moline Street (Credit: Aurora Fire Rescue)

Aurora Fire Rescue‘s Technical Rescue Team responded to extricate the two people from between the car and the bus stop shelter. One person was hospitalized.

It happened around 7:35 p.m., according to police. Westbound Colfax was closed at Macon Street.

Anyone with information about the man or the crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP or file a report online. Tipsters can remain anonymous.