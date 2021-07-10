Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in Englewood; Police looking for suspect

Police in Englewood are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning. (Photo: Englewood Police Department)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Englewood are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the area of 3139 S. Broadway around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the truck is possibly a newer model extended cab Dodge pick-up truck that is either silver or white. While a camera caught a glimpse of the truck (see above), the license plate is unknown.

The truck should have damage to the front driver’s side. It has a black tonneau cover, tinted windows, a silver bumper, a silver/black tailgate and an American flag attached to the antenna.

The truck was last seen driving southbound on Broadway.

If you see this truck, police are asking that you call 911 or the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.