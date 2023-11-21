DENVER (KDVR) — The search continues for a driver accused of hitting a scooter rider in northwest Denver and then driving away.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said Nick Cordova was riding his scooter on Speer Boulevard, near Grove Street, when he was hit early Saturday morning. Flyers have been posted in the area.

Cordova worked for years at nearby Blue Pan Pizza in the Highland neighborhood.

“Very good friend, very close colleague, and my entire team is pretty devastated at the moment,” Blue Pan coowner Giles Flanagin said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).