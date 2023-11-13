DENVER (KDVR) — It’s an area that has been an issue for years: 13th Avenue in Denver.

FOX31 has reported countless crashes, collisions and even vehicles plowing into nearby homes. The most recent incident: a hit-and-run crash that damaged three cars.

It happened near 13th Avenue and Logan Street. The Denver Police Department responded to the scene, but so far no arrests have been made.

The hit-and-run unfolded in a busy area. FOX31 tried to obtain surveillance video from nearby businesses that caught what happened but were told they could not release it at this time.

‘Somebody ran into the car behind you’

Kyle Witter was in for a big surprise when he left for work around 4 a.m. Saturday.

“Came out to my car and noticed my license plate bracket was skewed,” he said. “So there was the car behind me, the trunk was smashed in. That pushed them into me and me into the truck in front of me.”

As he walked around his Nissan Versa on 13th Avenue, he noticed a note on his windshield.

“Not sure what happened. Somebody ran into the car behind you. Was getting food and your bumper was on my hitch. Leaving info, cops were there for other car,” he read from the note.

Three cars were hit, and the person responsible took off.

“I filed a report online and called the non-emergency number trying to track down evidence,” Witter said.

13th Avenue in Denver, where multiple crashes have happened (KDVR)

It’s the latest in a trend of countless accidents. Back in August, as FOX31 interviewed a neighbor, a crash just missed the news crew.

What made this experience worse for Witter was that he just purchased his new car.

“I haven’t even made a payment,” he said. “I bought it Oct. 26.”

His car has a torn bumper and also damage to the back. He now knows to watch where he parks.

“I’ll keep sticking to where I usually park on Logan and Pennsylvania, a few blocks from where I live.”

Witter said he is expecting about $1,000 worth of damages. Police are looking for the driver responsible.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).