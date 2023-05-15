JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A hit-and-run driver crashed into a home and severed a gas line, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Evacuations were underway around 5 p.m. Monday for about 15 homes in the area of 9004 W. Coco Dr. An evacuation center was opened at Falcon Bluffs Middle School.

The hit-and-run driver was “fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle accident” when she crashed into the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was taken into custody.

No one was reported hurt by the crash.