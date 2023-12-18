DENVER (KDVR) — A hit-and-run driver crashed into a Colorado transportation worker on Monday along Interstate 76.

According to Colorado State Patrol, it happened around 12:38 p.m. on westbound I-76 near the Interstate 270 off-ramp interchange.

The worker is a contractor for the Colorado Department of Transportation, CSP said. No information was immediately available on the worker’s injuries or condition, nor whether they were in or out of a vehicle at the time of the crash.

CDOT closed the I-270 ramp for the investigation.

