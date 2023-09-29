DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday, Sept. 30, marks the 150th anniversary of the opening of the first Coors Brewery, which originated in Golden.

Coors Brewery was started by a broke brewer’s apprentice from Germany in 1873. Now, it’s the largest single-site brewery in the world, according to Coors.

Coors survived Prohibition, numerous wars and the Great Depression. In honor of one of Colorado’s finest creations, here’s the full history of Coors Light, provided by Molson Coors Beverage Company and Coors Brewery.

Coors Light history

1868 – Adolph Coors moves from Germany to the U.S.

1873 – Coors and Jacob Schueler open Schueler and Coors Brewery in Golden

1880 – Coors buys out Scheler, making him the sole owner

1885 – Coors offers 45 cents for a dozen empty quart bottles

1978 – Coors Light was created

1916 – Prohibition hits Colorado, Coors brews soda, near-beer, malt syrups and manufactures porcelain products to stay afloat

1933 – Prohibition is lifted

1935 – The three-piece tin plate beer can is created

1941 – During WWII, Coors sets aside half of all beer for the military

1959 – Coors introduces the first two-piece aluminum cans and cold filter brewing while offering a penny for each can returned to the brewery

1975 – Adolph Coors Company goes public

1978 – Coors Light was born, but was known as the “Silver Bullet”

1993 – The first non-family member, Leo Kiely, is chosen as president

1995 – Coors launches Blue Moon. Coors Field is created. The Sandlot Brewery opened at Coors Field, which was the first brewery in a Major League Baseball stadium.

2002 – Coors creates Coors Brewers Ltd., which turns out to be the U.K.’s second-largest brewer

2005 – Molson Brewing Company and Coors merge

2008 – Molson Coors joins SABMiller to create MillerCoors, which draws together U.S. and Puerto Rico businesses

2009 – Molson Coors purchases a brewery in British Columbia

2011 – Molson Coors partners with a beer company in India

2013 – Molson Coors buys a brewery in Ireland

2015 – Molson Coors acquires breweries in India and San Diego

2016 – Molson Coors acquires beer companies in Georgia, Oregon and Texas, along with the rest of MillerCoors’ shares

2017 – Molson Coors acquires a brewery in England

2019 – Molson Coors acquires two breweries in the Czech Republic and London

2020 – Molson Coors switches corporate name to Molson Coors Beverage Company

Coors still uses its history to this day.

Decades ago, Coors brought a brewer’s yeast from Germany to ferment his beers in Golden. Today, its descendant yeast is still used in some of the beers.