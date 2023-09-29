DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday, Sept. 30, marks the 150th anniversary of the opening of the first Coors Brewery, which originated in Golden.
Coors Brewery was started by a broke brewer’s apprentice from Germany in 1873. Now, it’s the largest single-site brewery in the world, according to Coors.
Coors survived Prohibition, numerous wars and the Great Depression. In honor of one of Colorado’s finest creations, here’s the full history of Coors Light, provided by Molson Coors Beverage Company and Coors Brewery.
Coors Light history
1868 – Adolph Coors moves from Germany to the U.S.
1873 – Coors and Jacob Schueler open Schueler and Coors Brewery in Golden
1880 – Coors buys out Scheler, making him the sole owner
1885 – Coors offers 45 cents for a dozen empty quart bottles
1978 – Coors Light was created
1916 – Prohibition hits Colorado, Coors brews soda, near-beer, malt syrups and manufactures porcelain products to stay afloat
1933 – Prohibition is lifted
1935 – The three-piece tin plate beer can is created
1941 – During WWII, Coors sets aside half of all beer for the military
1959 – Coors introduces the first two-piece aluminum cans and cold filter brewing while offering a penny for each can returned to the brewery
1975 – Adolph Coors Company goes public
1978 – Coors Light was born, but was known as the “Silver Bullet”
1993 – The first non-family member, Leo Kiely, is chosen as president
1995 – Coors launches Blue Moon. Coors Field is created. The Sandlot Brewery opened at Coors Field, which was the first brewery in a Major League Baseball stadium.
2002 – Coors creates Coors Brewers Ltd., which turns out to be the U.K.’s second-largest brewer
2005 – Molson Brewing Company and Coors merge
2008 – Molson Coors joins SABMiller to create MillerCoors, which draws together U.S. and Puerto Rico businesses
2009 – Molson Coors purchases a brewery in British Columbia
2011 – Molson Coors partners with a beer company in India
2013 – Molson Coors buys a brewery in Ireland
2015 – Molson Coors acquires breweries in India and San Diego
2016 – Molson Coors acquires beer companies in Georgia, Oregon and Texas, along with the rest of MillerCoors’ shares
2017 – Molson Coors acquires a brewery in England
2019 – Molson Coors acquires two breweries in the Czech Republic and London
2020 – Molson Coors switches corporate name to Molson Coors Beverage Company
Coors still uses its history to this day.
Decades ago, Coors brought a brewer’s yeast from Germany to ferment his beers in Golden. Today, its descendant yeast is still used in some of the beers.