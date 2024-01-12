DENVER (KDVR) — A piece of history was uncovered while Denver Water crews were replacing water mains under East Colfax Avenue.

Denver Water said crews are replacing pipelines along a 5-mile stretch under Colfax Avenue before new bus lines are built for the new Bus Rapid Transit system that’s scheduled to open in 2027.

Since the project started in June 2023, crews have been replacing underground cast iron pipes that date back to the late 1800s.

“The pipeline under Colfax has held up well for more than 100 years, but these improvements are necessary to ensure reliable water service for the next century,” Denver Water’s engineering project manager Katie Ross said.

Denver Water workers started working on the Colfax Avenue project in June 2023. The work will continue through 2024. (Photo credit: Denver Water)

Workers install a new section of the pipeline with a new valve. (Photo credit: Denver Water)

Denver Water workers prepare a new section of PVC pipe for installation at Colfax Avenue and Downing Street in September 2023. (Photo credit: Denver Water)

A Denver Water worker uses a saw to cut through an old trolley track on East Colfax Avenue. (Photo credit: Denver Water)

While digging up trenches on the street, crews uncovered trolley tracks that were part of the city’s old tramway system that operated in the 1900s.

View of trolley cars on 15th Street at the intersection of Lawrence Street in downtown Denver, Colorado in 1887. (Trolley, 1887. History Colorado. Accession # 20004526)(Photo courtesy: History Colorado)

That tramway was abandoned in the 1950s, and Denver Water said the tracks were paved over so cars and buses could take over the roadway.

The old tracks are made of steel, so workers used a diamond-studded saw blade and an excavator to open up the space for pipe replacement.