DENVER (KDVR) — A piece of history was uncovered while Denver Water crews were replacing water mains under East Colfax Avenue.
Denver Water said crews are replacing pipelines along a 5-mile stretch under Colfax Avenue before new bus lines are built for the new Bus Rapid Transit system that’s scheduled to open in 2027.
Since the project started in June 2023, crews have been replacing underground cast iron pipes that date back to the late 1800s.
“The pipeline under Colfax has held up well for more than 100 years, but these improvements are necessary to ensure reliable water service for the next century,” Denver Water’s engineering project manager Katie Ross said.
While digging up trenches on the street, crews uncovered trolley tracks that were part of the city’s old tramway system that operated in the 1900s.
That tramway was abandoned in the 1950s, and Denver Water said the tracks were paved over so cars and buses could take over the roadway.
The old tracks are made of steel, so workers used a diamond-studded saw blade and an excavator to open up the space for pipe replacement.