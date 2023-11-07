DENVER (KDVR) — The historic Molly Brown House Museum said a sign was taken off the front of the property.

The museum told FOX31 that the “Votes for Women” sign was stolen off the property over the weekend.

The sign reads “Votes for Women. Home of Margaret Brown, ‘Titanic’ survivor and national advocate for suffrage and labor rights. Proposed as candidate for U.S. Senate 1914.”

The sign was given to the museum in 2021 after it was declared a historic marker on the National Votes for Women Trail. The trail markers were launched by the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites and the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.

The Denver Police Department confirmed that a report has been filed.

The Molly Brown House Museum is located in Capitol Hill at 1340 Pennsylvania St. It was the home of the famous Titanic survivor and activist. Brown traveled the country and spoke about women’s issues and labor issues, including pushing for a national suffrage amendment.

Brown purchased the Denver home with James Joseph in 1894. Joseph then transferred the title of the house into Brown’s name.

After Brown’s passing, a group of citizens formed Historic Denver, Inc. to save the Molly Brown House from demolition and preserve the history of the “Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Now, visitors can explore the Molly Brown House and take a trip back in time with artifacts from the Victorian era.

The” Votes for Women” sign that once sat on the front lawn is a reminder of what Brown achieved in her lifetime.

If you know anything about the sign’s disappearance or its location, you are asked to contact the Denver Police Department.