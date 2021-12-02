Historic designation for the E. 7th Ave. Steele St. district proposed

DENVER (KDVR) — The East 7th Avenue Steele Street district has been nominated for historic designation by three owner residents.

Craftsman-style bungalows, proximity to the existing East 7th Avenue Historic District and Denver’s City Beautiful Parkway system, and homes that tell a diverse story are features of the proposed district.

The area was home to Judge Raymond Jones, Colorado’s first Black Appellate Court Judge, from 1975 to 2017. The home, at 780 Steele Street, was selected for Historic Denver’s 50 Actions for 50 Places Campaign.

780 Steele St, former home of Judge Jones (Credit: City of Denver)

Two blocks, including 19 homes on the east side of the 600 and 700 blocks of Steele Street, are the proposed boundary for the new district.

Historical designation protects the buildings from demolition, owners may update and make changes to the home. Tax credits for repair and restoration projects are available after a home is designated.