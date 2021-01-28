Historic clock made into famous song has ties to Colorado

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A grandfather clock made in the late 1700s and the subject of a famous Johnny Cash song was the object of desire by the Smithsonian Museum in Washington.

Who would have thought that an old grandfather clock, Johnny Cash, and a couple who live at Holly Creek Retirement Community have so much in common.

And it’s all because of a grandfather clock that was made in 1790. “It stood in my grandfather’s living room, we lived on the top floor of the farmhouse and my grandparents lived in the bottom,” Dan Parker, whose family owns the historic time piece said.

Built in 1790, manufacturer unknown, the grandfather clock has been in the same family, the Parker family, all this time. “It’s 7 feet, 4 inches tall and at the top there are three finials,” Parker said.

In 1876, songwriter Henry C. Work married Parker’s second great aunt Sarah Parker, and wrote a song about that clock. It was eventually picked up and recorded by Johnny Cash, and made famous.

In the 1960s, the Smithsonian Museum reached out to the Parker family and said they would love to have it. “Knowing my mother, she did not let most things leave the family,” Parker says laughingly.

So the old clock sits, still keeping perfect time, not in a hurry to go anywhere.