Hiring;: New jobs for Fluid Truck’s expanding headquarters

DENVER (KDVR) — Fluid Truck, the rapidly growing app-based truck sharing platform, announced it will remain in Colorado on Tuesday.

The company is currently expanding it’s headquarters with 1,483 new jobs over the next eight years, with an average annual wage of $163,677. Jobs include finance, management, administration, product and engineering positions.

Find out more about Fluid Truck jobs online.

“We are excited to continue to build Fluid here in Denver. We believe Colorado has all the elements to create big companies outside of the coast and look forward to helping grow the next wave of technology leaders and innovators,” said James Eberhard, CEO & Founder of Fluid Truck.

Fluid Truck offers around-the-clock access to a variety of box trucks and cargo vans. The company started in Colorado in 2016 and is now in over 30 cities across the United States.

“We’re proud of home-grown businesses like Fluid Truck who have had great success here in Colorado and choose to continue growing in our great state,” said Governor Jared Polis.

“Fluid Truck’s expansion will continue to fuel Denver’s economy through good quality jobs and investment,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said. “There’s a sense of pride for us all in seeing local startups form, expand, and continue choosing Denver as their home.”