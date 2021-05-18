Hiking Season: When will my trail become snow-free?

Echo Lake at the base of Mount Evans Colorado (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Summer is right around the corner but many hiking trails are still covered in snow. So, when will your favorite hiking trails melt?

The answer depends on the snowpack and any additional snowstorms.

Right now, the state’s snowpack is 71% of normal.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer put together this projected list of melt-out dates:

Right now, the deepest remaining snow in Colorado is in the South Platte River Basin.

Here’s what areas that includes:

The Front Range high peaks

Grays and Torreys

Bierstadt

Mount Evans

Indian Peaks

Longs Peak

Rocky Mountain National Park Trails located in RMNP will melt-out later than normal. And, of course, the higher elevation trails will be the last to melt out.



The thinnest remaining snowpack is located across the Western Slope and Southern Colorado. Trails will melt-out earlier than normal.