FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — With hot temperatures in the forecast for the weekend, first responders and rescue groups are prepping for the potential of a busy weekend.

“Our ambulances and firefighters will be out. We know people will be doing activities. People will get tired. We have cold packs, water and Gatorades on our trucks,” said Rebecca Clark, the public information officer for Poudre Fire Authority.

She said that despite Colorado having all four seasons, summer strikes hard here and the heat is something to be taken seriously when getting active outside.

“100 degrees when you are doing something like hiking, it’s really hard on your body,” Clark said.

She said it’s common for first responders and rescue groups to respond to calls of people with heat exhaustion.

“They become so physically spent they can’t get themselves down,” Clark said.

Tips for staying safe in the Colorado heat

Drew Hildner, with the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group — a group that helps hikers and climbers in crisis — said it’s important for anyone looking to go out to pack the “10 Essentials.”

According to the National Park Service, the 10 Essentials are organized into 10 categories or systems:

NAVIGATION – Map, compass, and GPS system SUN PROTECTION – Sunglasses, sunscreen, and hat INSULATION – Jacket, hat, gloves, rain shell, and thermal underwear ILLUMINATION – Flashlight, lanterns, and headlamp FIRST-AID SUPPLIES – First Aid Kit FIRE – Matches, lighter and fire starters REPAIR KIT AND TOOLS – Duct tape, knife, screwdriver, and scissors NUTRITION – Food HYDRATION – Water and water treatment supplies EMERGENCY SHELTER – Tent, space blanket, tarp, and bivy

Hildner said it’s also important to be aware of heat exhaustion symptoms.

“You can get heat cramps. You can get heat exhaustion, which is not feeling well, nauseous or starting to feel a little confused,” Hildner said.

He said during a hot weekend like Colorado is expecting to see, it’s best to leave pets at home and inside.

“Don’t be as ambitious. Don’t take Buster out for a hike, who’s an indoor dog. We will a couple times a year do dog rescues,” Hildner said