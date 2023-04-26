ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Hikers won’t need to hike to a trailhead at Rocky Mountain National Park this summer thanks to the Hiker Shuttle.

It provides a way for hikers to get to their destination without a timed entry permit, which is required in order to drive into the park during a two-hour window, and includes a $2 reservation fee.

According to the park, shuttle service begins May 26 and will run seven days a week through Sept. 4 taking hikers to trailheads along the Bear Lake Road Corridor. Beginning Sept. 9, the shuttle will run Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 22.

It provides service from the Estes Park Visitor Center and takes passengers into the park to Rocky Mountain National Park’s Park & Ride Transit Hub on Bear Lake Road. From there, passengers can use the Bear Lake or Moraine Park shuttles to reach trailhead destinations along the Bear Lake Road Corridor.

Passengers will need to reserve Hiker Shuttle Tickets as well as a park pass. There is a $2 reservation fee, but you can reserve up to four Hiker Shuttle tickets on one reservation, per day. Each passenger must have a ticket to ride, regardless of age.

Shuttles inside the park, including Moraine Park Shuttle and Bear Lake Shuttle, are free to ride, so hikers will have transportation throughout the park without a personal vehicle.

Three shuttle routes run throughout the Rocky Mountain National Park. (National Park Service)

After the adventures, hikers can return to Estes Park on any Hiker Shuttle throughout the day. The last shuttle leaves the park at 6 p.m., and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead as reservations fill quickly and the final shuttle of the day is expected to be crowded, according to the park.

Ticket reservations for rides through June 30 will be available May 1 at 8 a.m. and can be made online, on the Recreation.gov app or over the phone by calling the reservation line at 877-444-6777. Details about shuttle schedules and operating times can be found on the Rocky Mountain National Park website.