Hikers rescued in white out, winter conditions from Mt. Elbert

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two hikers were rescued early Sunday morning by a Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) team and a Chaffee County Search and Rescue (CCSAR) team after going off trail on Mt. Elbert.

Three LCSAR officials were called to locate the hikers at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday evening. The team members made contact with the hikers at approximately midnight. They were in white out, snowy conditions at about 12,800 feet, according to CCSAR.

LCSAR led the hikers back to the trail and around 11:30 p.m., CCSAR was deployed to assist. Five members joined to guide the hikers back down to the trailhead. Around 5 a.m., they were attended to by emergency medical staff waiting for them.

One hiker lost a shoe and had to hike back down through deep snow and 20 degree temperatures without it, CCSAR posted on their Facebook page.

“Winter conditions are here! The consequences for not being prepared are very high. Please check weather reports before your backcountry excursions and ALWAYS pack the 10 essentials,” LCSAR posted on their Facebook page.